 Eyeing electoral foothold, AAP to contest all 224 seats in Karnataka Assembly polls : The Tribune India

Eyeing electoral foothold, AAP to contest all 224 seats in Karnataka Assembly polls

The party intends to release its first list by the first week of January 2023

Eyeing electoral foothold, AAP to contest all 224 seats in Karnataka Assembly polls

The AAP is pinning much hopes on the Gujarat Assembly election results. File



PTI

Bengaluru, October 30

The fledgling Aam Aadmi Party in Karnataka is aiming big in the upcoming state assembly election as it has decided to field candidates in all 224 constituencies with anti-corruption agenda as its main plank, a party leader said.

The AAP is already in the stage of finalising more than half of the candidates and intends to release its first list by the first week of January 2023, barely four months before the election.

Thereafter, the subsequent list of candidates will be announced.

“We have decided to contest in all the 224 constituencies. We have started our campaign in 170 constituencies of the state through Gram Sampark Abhiyan (village approach drive) and we are in the process of appointing people at the booth level in these 170 constituencies,” party spokesperson and Karnataka AAP convener Prithvi Reddy told PTI.

According to him, there are 58,000-odd booths in the state and the party is “aggressively” appointing at least 10 workers in each booth.

“We are strengthening our party by working at the booth level. That’s how we can fight against money and muscle power,” Reddy explained.

These booth level workers have been assigned the task of raising issues concerning people in their area, Reddy said adding that the response AAP is getting is tremendous because people are already fed up with the rampant corruption in the state.

The AAP leader said all the three main political parties in the state have failed to check corruption and meet people’s expectation.

Speaking about the prospects of winning in Karnataka, the AAP leader said the party is fighting the battle to win and it was hopeful that it will make its presence felt in the upcoming election.

“The AAP will be here to stay. We will either win now or in the next election. That’s how we are approaching this election,” Reddy said.

“We are not approaching people as the fourth party but as an alternative to the ‘JCB’,” Reddy explained.

The JCB is AAP’s coinage for the three main political parties of Karnataka—Janata Dal (Secular), Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“As the JCB these days has become synonymous with demolition, the three main parties of Karnataka have demolished people’s aspirations, their hard-earned income, the healthcare and education system, and the infrastructure,” Reddy quipped.

The reach of the AAP so far is quite encouraging with 80 per cent of people recognising it and the biggest strength, according to Reddy, is coming from the smartphone users.

“People, especially the youth, who use smartphones know extensively about AAP and what it stands for. They are aware. Similarly, educated women are also rallying behind us,” Reddy, who is also the AAP executive committee member, said.

The AAP leader said whenever the party volunteers approach people, they talk about the work that AAP has done in the field of education, hospitals, clean drinking water and electricity in Delhi under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“People are already aware of our anti-corruption agenda. They especially refer to the one instance where the AAP’s Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sacked his minister for demanding one per cent commission on a contract,” Reddy claimed.

The new kid on the block is pinning much hopes on the Gujarat Assembly election results where, according to Reddy, the fight is neck-and-neck with the BJP.

If the party wins in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, then the prospect of winning in Karnataka will brighten, the AAP leader said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Sports

‘I could not sleep, I could not eat’: Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram reveals he got addicted to cocaine after retirement

2
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

3
World

120 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea's Seoul

4
Comment

Humour resonates

5
Haryana

Faridabad country’s most polluted city

6
Sports

India beat Australia 5-4 in shootout, claim 3rd Sultan of Johar Cup crown

7
Trending

Watch: ‘Fire haircut’ goes miserably wrong as barber fails to douse flame, man suffers severe burns

8
World

More than 150, including 19 foreigners, dead in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

9
Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor, KritiSanon and Dimple Kapadia team up for a love story

10
Nation

Mental disorders after joining can’t be attributed to service: Armed Forces Tribunal

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

‘I have no problem if you have a child without marriage’: Jaya to granddaughter Navya, shares how she got married to Amitabh Bachchan
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at AIIMS
Nation

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at Delhi's AIIMS

‘Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi’, watch UK Prime Minister’s viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street
Diaspora

'Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi', watch UK Prime Minister's viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

‘Won’t return, what will we do without a degree?’
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

Top News

India becoming major manufacturing hub globally: PM Modi

India becoming major manufacturing hub; our policies stable, predictable: PM Modi

Lays foundation stone of C-295 aircraft manufacturing facili...

BJP trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs, ‘brokers’ from Delhi offered Rs 100 crore each, alleges Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

BJP trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs, ‘brokers’ from Delhi offered Rs 100 crore each, alleges Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM claims legislators, who are ‘sons of the soil,’...

‘Their intention is bad’: Kejriwal questions BJP move to set up panel to implement Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat

'Their intention is bad': Kejriwal questions BJP move to set up panel to implement Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat

Said if the BJP wants to do so, it should do it across the c...

T20 World Cup: Deepak Hooda replaces Axar Patel as India elect to bat against South Africa

T20 World Cup: India score 133/9 against South Africa

Suryakumar was at his aggressive best with a 40-ball 68

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur told he was mulling an app on...


Cities

View All

City tourism to get ~100-cr push from Centre

Amritsar tourism to get Rs 100-cr push from Centre

Drug sale posters found at Chowk Moni area

Road accident snuffs out lives of 2 youngsters in Tarn Taran

Jandiala Guru resident arrested by Delhi cops

Youth booked for rape

Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Min

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

‘0001’ of CH01CM fetches ~18.19 lakh

'0001' of CH01CM fetches Rs 18.19 lakh

People living outside 'lal dora' likely to get water connection

Companies remove overhead cables

3 mowed down at Jhanjheri village

Member of Bishnoi gang in police net

Air pollution: Delhi forms 586 teams to ensure implementation of ban on construction, demolition work

Air pollution: Delhi forms 586 teams to ensure implementation of ban on construction, demolition work

Stubble burning share in Delhi’s pollution rises to 26 per cent

‘AAP ka Paap’: BJP claims Delhi govt’s new liquor policy caused a loss of Rs 2,000-2,300 crore

Delhi air in 'very poor' category, increase in stubble burning may push it to 'severe'

'Their intention is bad': Kejriwal questions BJP move to set up panel to implement Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Phagwara MC to float tenders for waste management

3 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Six-month-old was raped before being murdered: Autopsy

Awareness drive on free legal aid starts tomorrow

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Punjabi language ‘ignored’ on murals, NGO files complaint

SBS Nagar market road, parking area lie in neglect; authorities in slumber

More farmers adopt in-situ, ex-situ stubble management

Servant flees with cash, jewellery from city bizman’s house

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Stray menace on outskirts of city poses risk to road users

Amid dengue spread, 6 cases of chikungunya surface in dist

10-day national theatre festival from Nov 1

Heart surgeries on hold at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital