Eyeing SE Asia market, HAL set to open office in Kuala Lumpur

New Delhi, August 18
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up an office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The office will help the HAL tap new business opportunities as it is in the race for selling Tejas fighter jets to Malaysia. The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) flies Sukhoi-30 MKM and BAE Hawk, both used by the IAF.
It will reinforce India’s commitment to support the Malaysian Defence Forces and industry for sustainable aerospace and defence landscape in Malaysia.
The HAL had submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Defence, Malaysia, in October 2021 for the supply of 18 light combat aircraft (LCA) against a global tender. The final winner of the tender is expected to be declared soon by the Malaysian authorities. The LCA Tejas stands a fair chance of selection in the bid as it meets all parameters sought by the RMAF.
The HAL’s office in Kuala Lumpur will be responsible for market promotion in the entire South East Asia.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, High Commissioner of India in Malaysia BN Reddy and Additional Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjay Jaju.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...