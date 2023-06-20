 Eyeing stronger defence ties, India, US to lay roadmap for co-production, trade : The Tribune India

Eyeing stronger defence ties, India, US to lay roadmap for co-production, trade

PM Modi’s US visit to be a milestone, says Foreign Secy Kwatra

Eyeing stronger defence ties, India, US to lay roadmap for co-production, trade

PM Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden. File



Tribune News Service

NEW DELHI, JUNE 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first official state visit to the US from June 21 till 23 will be a “milestone in the relationship between the two countries”, said Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra while briefing the media on the PM’s two-nation, six-day visit abroad. After concluding his US visit, the PM will travel to Egypt as a reciprocation of the visit by its President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who was the chief guest at this year’s Republic Day parade.

The PM will begin the visit to the US from New York, where he will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters and meet prominent personalities and leaders on June 21.

Likely announcements

  • General Electric to manufacture engines in India for domestically produced jets
  • India’s purchase of 31 armed MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones made by General Atomics worth $3 billion
  • Removal of US obstacles for smoother trade in fields related to semiconductors, cyberspace, aerospace and high technology
  • Cooperation in strategic infrastructure and communication, use of AI in industrial and defence fields

“One of the key components will be bilateral defence cooperation,” said Kwatra on the state visit that will begin in Washington from June 22 with a ceremonial welcome at the White House. It will be followed by bilateral meetings, the PM’s address to the US Congress and a ceremonial state dinner.

The Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap will be a key outcome, he said while asserting that it focuses on all aspects of defence co-production and co-development. The other key components are trade and investment partnership and technology cooperation covering telecom, space, manufacturing and investment.

The PM will then visit Egypt on June 24 and 25. Besides his official engagements, the PM will also visit the 11th Century mosque Al-Hakim, refurbished and renovated by the Bohra community. On the targeting of Indian symbols by separatists in the US, he said: “The underlying intent and the goal of such attacks is something we are concerned (about)... we have shared those concerns actively and completely with the countries where such outfits function.”

On June 23, the PM will interact with select CEOs followed by a luncheon hosted by US Vice-President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He will also address the Indian-American community at the Reagan Centre. “We are determined to move to the new domains of strategic partnership, which would also be net positive contributors to developments in the world,” added Kwatra.

PM to visit Al-Hakim mosque in Egypt

The PM will visit Egypt on June 24 and 25. Besides his official engagements, the PM will also visit the 11th Century mosque Al-Hakim, which was refurbished and renovated by the Bohra community.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Wanted in India, Khalistan Tiger Force chief Nijjar shot dead by unidentified assailants in Canada

2
Diaspora

Video: Who was Hardeep Nijjar and what was his role in Khalistan referendum in Brampton

3
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet approves amendment to Sikh Gurdwara Act to ensure 'free telecast' of Gurbani from Golden Temple: CM Mann

4
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

5
Entertainment

Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone while dancing at Karan Deol's reception party

6
Haryana

Gadkari to open 11 flyovers from Delhi to Panipat on June 20

7
Nation

Kerala man arrested for making noisy scenes on board Air India flight from Abu Dhabi

8
Delhi

Gurugram: Woman dies by suicide by jumping from fourth floor of Ambience Mall

9
Punjab

Punjab govt to bring bill to bar Governor from holding Chancellor's post in state universities

10
Amritsar

BJP setting up NCB in Amritsar for political gains, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Top News

It will be opportunity to enrich depth, diversity of our partnership: PM Modi says as he leaves for US

PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’

Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...

Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar

Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar

Says attending the event has given him energy and strength

Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police

Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police

A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...

This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name? Here is how he got exposed

This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name; here is how he got exposed

The authorities say 449 medical facilities in and around Agr...

India gifts warship Kirpan to Vietnam

India gifts warship Kirpan to Vietnam


Cities

View All

KMSC demands undisturbed power supply for tubewells

KMSC demands undisturbed power supply for tubewells

Knotty Affair: Dangling wires lend unkempt look to hotels & restaurants in Amritsar

Pathetic Parks: Indoor stadium threatens to ruin beauty of Sakatri Bagh parks in Amritsar

Paddy sowing begins in Amritsar district

JEE-Advanced 2023: Self-study key to success for successful candidates

Strong winds, rain lash city

Strong winds, rain lash city

51 of 170 banned travel firms on RS MP’s list from Mohali

28 agents ‘active’ in UT, police to run background check on them

UT halts registration of diesel buses till Sept

Mohali secures ODF Plus status

Arvind Kejriwal’s house renovation: Notice to 7 PWD officials over fund misuse

Arvind Kejriwal’s house renovation: Notice to 7 PWD officials over fund misuse

2 held for student’s murder

Ex-IRS officer Preeta Harit joins BJP

Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar

Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar

Paddy sowing starts in Kapurthala

Activist who took on Amazon on state panel for disabilities

CM kicks off development works worth Rs 30 cr

Farmers protest at MLA’s house

Paddy sowing kicks off in Ludhiana district

Paddy sowing kicks off in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana civic body razes encroachments

Shots fired as diversion of irrigation water turns ugly

Segregate wet, dry waste, Ludhiana residents told

Man booked for selling property using fake power of attorney

MGNREGA workers highlight malpractices

MGNREGA workers highlight malpractices

Outfit protests, seeks one-third of panchayat land for Dalit families

Body found near Gurdwara Jyoti Saroop

Farmers stage protest over MSP