F-35 jet to make debut at Aero India today

Tribune News Service

Bengaluru, February 12

F-35 fighter jet made by US company Lockheed Martin will make its debut in India at the Aero India-2023 here on Monday.

Also called the joint strike fighter jet, F-35 is used by the US and its allies. It has multiple variants, including those that can take off from regular airbases and the deck of aircraft carriers.

Sources in the Ministry of Defence have confirmed that the documentation of flying in the F-35 and the necessary route to follow have been approved.

A US delegation, which addressed a press conference today, did not answer direct questions on the F-35 being part of the display, but replied to posers if India would be looking at getting the F-35 jets. “It is far too premature to talk about it,” the US delegation said.

“It shows that the US-India strategic partnership is one of our most consequential relationships,” said US Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador A Elizabeth Jones.