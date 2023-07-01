 Facial-recognition tech helps nab 90 miscreants during Rath Yatra in Puri : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Facial-recognition tech helps nab 90 miscreants during Rath Yatra in Puri

Facial-recognition tech helps nab 90 miscreants during Rath Yatra in Puri

The law enforcers also returned 60 stolen mobile phones to the owners

Facial-recognition tech helps nab 90 miscreants during Rath Yatra in Puri

View of devotees gathered around the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra during Bahuda Rath Yatra (return journey), in Puri, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. PTI file



PTI

Puri, July 1

Armed with facial recognition software and trained in analysing crowd behaviour during the annual Rath Yatra this year, a specialised team formed by the Puri Police arrested over 90 snatchers during the festivities in this pilgrim town, a senior officer said.

The law enforcers also returned 60 stolen mobile phones to the owners, the police officer said.

In recent years, facial recognition and artificial intelligence are becoming key law enforcement tools for monitoring large gatherings by the police.

“Four facial recognition cameras were installed at strategic locations on pilot basis for the first time in the state, and we had sent data of 300 anti-social elements to SCRB (State Crime records Bureau) for uploading,” Puri Superintendent of Police, Kanwar Vishal Singh, said.

Taking advantage of the congregation of devotees during the festival, pickpockets, chain and mobile snatchers are on the prowl for targeting pilgrims when they are busy trying to catch a glimpse of the sibling deities of Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra or pulling their chariots as the deities embark on their nine-day sojourn to Gundicha Temple from the Jagannath Temple.

Singh told PTI an 11-member TACT (temple action chain snatching prevention team) was formed, with each group, having 4- 6 APR (Armed Police Reserve) personnel, fanning out to vulnerable areas during the festival.

“The teams were trained in advance to observe and analyse the behavioural aspects of people during crowd movement.

“The TACT members were deployed in plain clothes at all vulnerable spots. Our primary concern was the safety and security of pilgrims. The elderly and women are most vulnerable and are soft targets for the snatchers,” the SP said.

Ninety-two snatchers, including 41 from Odisha and 23 from West Bengal, were arrested till June 30, he said.

The rest hailed from Andhra Pradesh (9), Bihar (8), Uttar Pradesh (5), Chhattisgarh (4), Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh (1 each). “It was in April this year when five snatching cases were reported at Singhadwar police station on a single day. We had a tip-off that interstate gangs had arrived in Puri in the garb of devotees and were stealing mobile phones from people,” the SP said.

Ahead of Rath Yatra, the TACT was initially posted inside the temple premises after incidents of chain snatching inside the 12th-century shrine were on the rise, the police officer said.

“We have been receiving multiple complaints of chain snatching from the devotees during the rush hour on Saturdays, Sundays and ekadashi,” the SP said.

As many as 17 CCTVs were installed inside the temple and in case any snatching incident was reported, the footage was analysed in detail, he said.

“Police personnel identified 4-5 potential suspects after examining the footage and the next time, the same person reached the temple he was apprehended,” the SP said.

After interrogation, he confessed to the crime and revealed that a group of 12 members from Bihar had reached the pilgrim town. They had a specific task of snatching valuables from devotees during the annual festival and “we were successful in arresting all of them”, he said.

After the success of the TACT in thwarting the efforts of these people inside the temple, the anti-snatching unit was deployed at Bada Danda or Grand Road here for the first time during Rath Yatra this year, the SP said.

While reviewing crime data, it was found that maximum incidents of snatching happen around Marchikut Chak, Market Chak, Medical Square and Badasankha areas as easy escape routes are available, which make it easy for the culprits to take the exit route, Singh added.

Damayanti Haldar (57), a resident of Liluah in West Bengal was all praise for Puri Police after getting back her stolen phone.

Talking to PTI, she said, “I was heartbroken after I lost my phone. It was the only way to connect with my family members during Rath Yatra.” The police will also courier the stolen items, including mobile phones, to the pilgrims from other states and abroad in a few days, the SP said.

As many as 117 phones were seized.

Thousands of devotees had congregated at the seaside town for the Rath Yatra on June 20. The return car festival was celebrated on June 28 with devotees pulling the chariots of the deities back to the Jagannath Temple from another shrine, three km away.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Haryana panel favours construction of stilt-plus-four floors, but with riders

2
Diaspora

Miscreants threaten Sikhs, forcibly stop kirtan at Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Pakistan's Sindh

3
Comment

The super-rich have taken it all away from others

4
Punjab

Senior IPS officer Inderbir Singh named as accused in Rs 10 lakh bribery case in Punjab

5
Nation

NIA teams up with Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh police to check organised criminal gangs

6
Trending

Brave farmer scares away a lioness attacking his cow in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, see video

7
Punjab

DIG booked for ‘freeing’ drug peddler for bribe

8
Amritsar

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar

9
Nation

25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

10
Nation

PM Modi dials Vladimir Putin, discusses Ukraine, Wagner mutiny

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Gujarat High Court rejects social activist Teesta Setalvad’s bail plea, asks her to surrender immediately

Gujarat High Court rejects social activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea, asks her to surrender immediately

Setalvad is out on interim bail granted by Supreme Court

25 bus passengers charred to death after vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...

Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy

Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy

The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...

France arrests more than 1,300 people after fourth night of rioting over teen's killing by police

France arrests more than 1,300 people after fourth night of rioting over teen's killing by police

Overnight young protesters clashed with police, set some 2,5...

IAS officer Anurag Verma assumes charge as Punjab chief secretary

IAS officer Anurag Verma assumes charge as Punjab chief secretary

Verma, a 1993-batch IAS officer, succeeds Vijay Kumar Janjua...


Cities

View All

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Despite incentive, DSR method a damp squib among cultivators

Katra Sher Singh park sans sanitation staff

Vigilance arrests patwari, reader to tehsildar for accepting Rs 50K bribe

Bodies of father, son recovered from canal

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Juvenile among four held for stabbing man

Sector 25 couple arrested with 103 gram of heroin

PGI plans to hire 50 phlebotomists

Non-delivery of flat costs builder dear

Fake international call centre busted in Delhi, 9 held

Fake international call centre busted in Delhi, 9 held

Delhi Govt challenges Centre's ordinance in Supreme Court

Deal with water contamination issue: Kejriwal to Jal Board staff

Activists oppose Delhi Metro’s decision allowing travellers to carry liquor bottles

CBI books firm for cheating bank of Rs 46 cr

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Sushil Kumar Rinku now eyes Chaudhary’s Assembly segment Phillaur

Cable mess: Tangled wires mar Rajinder Nagar’s beauty

State of parks: Named after ex-MLA, this park needs repair

Work on Rs 2K-crore water project underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

Rape victim attempts self-immolation outside CP’s office

Short spell of rain leaves many areas waterlogged

MC fails to fix faulty drainage system on elevated road in Ludhiana

2 years on, MC’s plan to set up e-vehicle charging stations yet to be implemented

Government looks at staff rationalisation

Government looks at staff rationalisation

‘Zameen Prapti’ panel holds protest

Students take oath against drug abuse