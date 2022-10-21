New Delhi, October 21
AIIMS New Delhi on Friday withdrew the controversial letter issued earlier promising special treatment and facilitation for MPs at the premiere tertiary care institute.
The letter issued by AIIMS Director M Srinivas had riled common people for its tone of special deference to MPs in stark display of VIP culture.
In his letter, Srinivas said duty officers from the department of hospital administration will be available at the AIIMS control room round-the-clock to coordinate and facilitate arrangements.
The letter has raised a Twitter storm.
The institution has since been forced to review its directions.
In a new letter to YM Kandpal, joint secretary, Lok Sabha secretariat, AIIMS chief administrative officer Deo Nath Sah said, “The letter dated October 17 on medical care arrangements for MPs may be treated as withdrawn with immediate effect.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pakistan taken off from FATF's grey list after four years, Russia completely banned
The global watchdog said it welcomes Pakistan's significant ...
Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs
SOPs included providing a nodal officer to coordinate and fa...
PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules
‘I will do my duty, come what may..,’ Purohit said
Diwali bonanza: Punjab government decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees
Also announces to give 6 per cent dearness allowance (DA) to...
Take suo motu action against hate speeches, register cases immediately: Supreme Court tells 3 states
It warned any delay on the part of the administration will i...