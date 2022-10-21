 Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs : The Tribune India

SOPs included providing a nodal officer to coordinate and facilitate treatment for MPs

Photo used for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 21

AIIMS New Delhi on Friday withdrew the controversial letter issued earlier promising special treatment and facilitation for MPs at the premiere tertiary care institute.

The letter issued by AIIMS Director M Srinivas had riled common people for its tone of special deference to MPs in stark display of VIP culture.

In his letter, Srinivas said duty officers from the department of hospital administration will be available at the AIIMS control room round-the-clock to coordinate and facilitate arrangements.

The letter has raised a Twitter storm.

The institution has since been forced to review its directions.

In a new letter to YM Kandpal, joint secretary, Lok Sabha secretariat, AIIMS chief administrative officer Deo Nath Sah said, “The letter dated October 17 on medical care arrangements for MPs may be treated as withdrawn with immediate effect.”

