Faizal moves SC against non-withdrawal of disqualification notice

New Delhi, March 26
Disqualified Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal has moved the Supreme Court against the Lok Sabha Secretariat for not withdrawing its notification disqualifying him as an MP following his conviction and 10-year sentence in an attempt to murder case, which was later stayed by the Kerala High Court.
A notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on January 13 had disqualified him from the membership of the Lok Sabha from January 11, the date on which he was convicted by a Sessions Court in Kavaratti and sentenced to 10-year imprisonment.
Pointing out that his conviction was stayed by the HC on January 25, Faizal submitted that the Lok Sabha Secretariat failed to withdraw the notification despite his conviction having been stayed.
Faizal’s case is being keenly observed as it could work as a precedent in the case of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP on Friday, a day after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two-year imprisonment.
“The petitioner is constrained to invoke the extraordinary jurisdiction of this court under Article 32 of the Constitution, against the unlawful inaction on the part of the respondent, Secretary General of the Lok Sabha Secretariat in not withdrawing the notification issued on January 13, whereby the petitioner was disqualified from the membership of Parliament from the Lakshadweep constituency,” Faizal said.
“It is pertinent to note that the Election Commission, by taking note of the correct legal position, recalled the byelection press note dated January 18,” he said in his petition. — TNS
Defamation law: Rahul’s plea was junked in 2016
- The SC had in May 2016 upheld the constitutional validity of criminal defamation law, saying the right to free speech was not an absolute right
- It had dismissed petitions filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who had challenged the validity of Sections 499 and 500, IPC
- It noted that defamation law was a reasonable restriction on free speech prescribed under the Constitution
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as US sends carrier
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the two missiles we...
2 men shot at in a gurdwara in US state of California
The shooting takes place on Sunday at around 2.30 pm at the ...
Martyr's son called Mir Jafar but no case filed: Priyanka
Hits back at BJP | Cong brass holds ‘satyagraha’ for Rahul
2 NSCN-K (NS) militants escape from Arunachal jail after killing guard
Roksen Homcha Lowang and Tiptu Kitnya, who were lodged at th...