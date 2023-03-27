Faizal moves SC against non-withdrawal of disqualification notice

New Delhi, March 26

Disqualified Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal has moved the Supreme Court against the Lok Sabha Secretariat for not withdrawing its notification disqualifying him as an MP following his conviction and 10-year sentence in an attempt to murder case, which was later stayed by the Kerala High Court.

A notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on January 13 had disqualified him from the membership of the Lok Sabha from January 11, the date on which he was convicted by a Sessions Court in Kavaratti and sentenced to 10-year imprisonment.

Pointing out that his conviction was stayed by the HC on January 25, Faizal submitted that the Lok Sabha Secretariat failed to withdraw the notification despite his conviction having been stayed.

Faizal’s case is being keenly observed as it could work as a precedent in the case of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP on Friday, a day after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two-year imprisonment.

“The petitioner is constrained to invoke the extraordinary jurisdiction of this court under Article 32 of the Constitution, against the unlawful inaction on the part of the respondent, Secretary General of the Lok Sabha Secretariat in not withdrawing the notification issued on January 13, whereby the petitioner was disqualified from the membership of Parliament from the Lakshadweep constituency,” Faizal said.

“It is pertinent to note that the Election Commission, by taking note of the correct legal position, recalled the byelection press note dated January 18,” he said in his petition. — TNS

