'Fake party' lobbied for India on Kashmir: Report

New Delhi, February 12

An obscure political party with its address being the same as that of the Indian Embassy in Washington was used by the Modi government to covertly influence US politicians, says a report.

Lobbying is legal in the US, but the Modi government “appears to have taken lobbying efforts in the US to unprecedented levels. Since coming to power in 2014, it has paid over $10 million (over Rs 800 crore) to lobbying firms through the Indian Embassy in Washington DC,” says the report in The Caravan magazine.

The report quoted a specialist on foreign lobbying, James Thurber, as stating that “this is odd and strange. It seems to be a party which does not exist, but was created for the purpose of registration — to keep the Republic of India out of the picture. The DPI seems to have been created during a period when there was great focus and criticism of the Indian Government over Kashmir”.

“These efforts intensified in the face of international criticism over the scrapping of Article 370 in August 2019, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act passed a few months later and the mass protests opposing new farm laws after September 2020. The government signed lobbying contracts worth $4.41 million (over Rs 360 crore) between June 2019 and September 2022,” said the report by Urvashi Sarkar, quoting US Department of Justice records.