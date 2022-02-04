‘Fake Samajwadis’ out to corner benefits for poor, don’t let them come to power: Modi

Asks people to come out in large numbers on polling day

‘Fake Samajwadis’ out to corner benefits for poor, don’t let them come to power: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI file

PTI

Lucknow, February 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the SP of fielding anti-social elements in the Assembly polls and said the “fake Samajwadis” will corner the benefits given by the Centre to the poor if they come to power.

Addressing a virtual rally directed at Western UP constituencies, he urged people to keep “history-sheeters” out, and instead create a “new history”. Modi focused on law and order and the government measures to help farmers at the virtual “Jan Chaupal”.

The PM asked people to come out in large numbers on polling day, and to “vote before you eat.”

“Pehle matdaan, phir jalpaan,” he said in Hindi, at his second virtual rally for UP in recent days. Polling in the first phase is on February 10.

The virtual rally targeted voters in Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur, Aligarh and Noida.

He said the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has dealt strongly with criminals and the mafias and if a government favourable to them comes to power, they would extract “revenge” from the people.

Modi highlighted the “double benefits” of the “double-engine government” over the last five years, referring to the BJP government both in the state and at the Centre during this period.

“Till five years ago, these ‘mafiawadis” did not allow the benefits of the Central schemes to reach the poor, Dalits and the backwards. Since they did not have a say in the Centre’s schemes and could not commit corruption, they used to put brakes on them,” Modi said.

“The Opposition party is giving tickets to anti-social elements on the basis of which one of them can

“No matter how cold it may be, remember first you have to cast your vote, and then have your breakfast,” Modi added.

The Prime Minister claimed that the government had given a free hand to rioters and criminals, harming “daughters and sisters”.

“The BJP declares that the rule of criminals (dabang) and rioters will not come back to UP. In the past five years, in order to establish the rule of law, almost 1.5 lakh people were inducted in the police.” He said the “fake Samajwadis” are keen to return to their previous incarnations – “from ration mafias to commission mafias, from contract mafias to mining mafias”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

2
Jalandhar

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

3
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

4
Haryana

A first, Gurugram realtors to chip in for road project

5
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

6
Diaspora

India-born Devika Bhushan is California’s top doctor

7
Punjab Election

Punjab polls: Does Congress have a Plan B for Punjab? Is 'sympathy factor, Scheduled Caste CM being targeted' translating into votes?

8
Nation

MEA refuses comment on 'PM's Pakistan visit' claim

9
Nation

Galwan commander torchbearer, India to skip Beijing Winter Olympics ceremonies

10
Punjab

Congress now says no official survey on Punjab CM face

Don't Miss

View All
'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Chandigarh: Rain likely today
Chandigarh

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Aam Aadmi contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh border
J & K

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh International Border

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters’ fancy
Punjab Election

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Heartwarming: man helps blind friend experience live football match
Trending

Heartwarming: Man helps blind friend experience live football match

Top Stories

Delhi Disaster Management Authority decides to reopen higher educational institutes, coaching centres and schools

Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7

The DDMA, however, decides that night curfew will continue

NEET PG 2022 postponed by 6-8 weeks

NEET for postgraduate courses postponed by 6-8 weeks

The ministry in a direction to the exam conducting authority...

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...

I don’t need Z-plus security, make me ‘A’ category citizen: Asaduddin Owasi in Lok Sabha

I don’t need Z-plus security, make me ‘A’ category citizen: Asaduddin Owasi in Lok Sabha

Amit Shah to give detailed reply on the 'firing' incident on...

Decision on Punjab chief ministerial face to be taken by BJP parliamentary board, says Hardeep Puri

Decision on Punjab chief ministerial face to be taken by BJP parliamentary board, says Hardeep Puri

BJP-led NDA gives 12 commitments to people of Punjab

Cities

View All

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Elderly woman seeks death sentence for convicted Tarn Taran Police inspector

Battle lines drawn: Bikram Majithia hits ground, Navjot Kaur Sidhu says no threat

Punjab polls 2022: In the battle for Amritsar, issues no political party is talking about

Robbers' gang busted, 7 held in Amritsar

SAD vows revamp of village infra

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Chandigarh reports 183 new Covid cases, three deaths

If satisfied dying declaration is true, court can base conviction on it: Punjab HC

Facilities still not smart, fee hiked 20% at 32 Chandigarh parking lots

Delhi Disaster Management Authority decides to reopen higher educational institutes, coaching centres and schools

Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Controversial JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC Chairman

We apprehended all accused within 24 hrs in Shahdara case: Delhi Police commissioner Asthana

Auto driver kills wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Delhi

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Banga too has a rebel Congress leader contesting as Ind

Jalandhar: Election time & years of broken promises

NRI Baljinder Singh Hussainpuri held for forging documents for filing nomination papers from Nawanshahr

153 Covid cases, two deaths in Jalandhar district

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders with efforts of Ludhiana Commissionerate

5 die of Covid, 176 test +ve in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Provide details of suspicious transactions, bank officials told

20K employees to perform poll duties in Ludhiana district

Maximum voters of Ludhiana district in age group of 30 to 39 yrs

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Patiala: Health Department suspends District Health Officer for negligence in duty

19 youth in fray for eight Assembly seats in Patiala district

Vishnu Sharma wants Preneet Kaur to campaign for Congress candidates in Patiala district

Surjit Singh Rakhra sweats it out to win back Samana