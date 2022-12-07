Fake social media posts a challenge: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 6

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar today said fake social media narratives were fast emerging as a potential challenge for most of the election management bodies in the world in conducting free and fair elections.

Addressing a delegation led by Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Kumar said the idea of democracy was deeply rooted in India’s historical context and traditions.

The German delegation was at the Nirvachan Sadan here to meet Election Commission (EC) members.

Giving an overview on the magnitude of Indian elections, the CEC informed the visiting delegation of the humongous exercise the poll panel carries out involving more than 95 crore voters across 11 lakh polling stations.

More than one crore polling personnel are deployed to ensure a robust electoral processes for holding free, fair and inclusive elections, Kumar said, adding the EC ensured participation of political parties at every stage.

According to a statement issued by the EC, Kumar said that apart from the logistical challenges, the disruptive impact of fake social media narratives in potentially affecting free and fair elections was fast emerging as a common challenge for most elections management bodies the world over.

The German minister, while interacting with the EC officials, appreciated the vast exercise of electoral management by the poll panel in the largest democracy in the world given the challenges of diverse geography, culture and electorate.

