Supreme Court refuses to entertain jailed Bihar YouTuber's plea against invoking of NSA in fake videos case

PTI

New Delhi, May 8

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea by jailed Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap against whom the stringent National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked for allegedly circulating fake videos of migrant labourers being attacked in Tamil Nadu.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices P S Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, however, granted Kashyap the liberty to challenge the invocation of the NSA at an appropriate judicial forum.

It also rejected the plea for clubbing all 19 FIRs against him and their transfer to Bihar.

“We are not inclined to entertain the plea,” the bench said while rejecting the vehement submissions of senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Kashyap, who is lodged in Madurai jail of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, the top court had granted time to the Tamil Nadu government, represented by lawyer Amit Anand Tiwari, to respond to the amended plea by Kashyap.

The arrested Youtuber faces several FIRs and out of them three have been lodged in Bihar.

