False claim by BJP MP in poll affidavit: Cong

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 20

Congress Lok Sabha member Manickam Tagore has written to Speaker Om Birla seeking “immediate action” against BJP member Nishikant Dubey for false claims regarding education by Dubey in his election affidavits. Tagore said that in an election affidavit filed in 2009, Dubey stated he was a recipient of MBA degree from Delhi University in 1993.

Tagore wrote the Dean, Faculty of Management Studies in DU, stated in a letter that “no such candidate...passed out from the Faculty of Management Sciences in 1993”.