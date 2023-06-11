‘False testimony’: Court acquits man in Delhi riots case

New Delhi, June 10
A court here acquitted a man of the charges of rioting as it criticised the prosecution for “falsely” citing the complainant as a witness who could identify the accused.
The court, which was hearing a case pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, also observed that the eyewitness testimony of a head constable was “procured and prepared falsely and belatedly to solve this case”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi
Alleges minor’s father forced to change stance
Punjab Cabinet nod to regularise 14K teachers
punjab assembly’s special session on June 19-20
Pawar names Sule, Patel NCP working chiefs
Daughter also made poll body chief | No role announced for n...