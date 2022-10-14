Family of attacked Indian youth in Australia gets visas after a week

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

The Ministry of External Affairs has enabled the issuance of travel documents to the family of 28-year-old Indian-origin student Shubham Garg who was brutally attacked with a knife in Sydney on October 6.

Asked if it was a racial attack, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said though there is speculation in this direction, he would not like to get into it as the government’s primary focus was on proper treatment for Shubham so that he gets out of the critical condition.

“According to our information, he is in the hospital. The High Commission in Canberra and the Consulate in Sydney are in close touch with local authorities as well as the family here,” he said while adding that some staffers from the consulate went to the hospital on Thursday and ascertained his condition.

Shubham, a BTech and Masters’ degree holder from IIT, Chennai, had arrived in Australia in September last year to pursue a PhD in Mechanical Engineering at the University of NSW.

Acting on reports that Shubham’s family has been waiting for a visa for a week, the MEA got in touch with the Australian High Commission which led to the issuance of the travel documents to the family.

Shubham was attacked at the corner of Pacific Highway and Gatacre Avenue Lane Cove in Sydney’s Artamon. He was assisted by locals and was taken to the Royal North Shore Hospital where he had to undergo multiple surgeries. His condition remains critical.

The police have arrested one Daniel Norwood near the crime scene and have charged him with attempted murder. The local court has denied bail to Norwood. He will be produced again on December 14.

According to local media, Norwood accosted Shubham when he was walking near Gatacre Avenue and threatened him, demanding cash and his mobile phone. When Shubham tried to resist, Norwood stabbed him multiple times and fled the scene.

