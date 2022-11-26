Farmer unions to march to Raj Bhavans across country to mark 2 years since they launched agitation against farm laws

New Delhi, November 26
Farmer unions will take out marches to Raj Bhavans across the country on Saturday to mark two years since they launched their agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws.
The farmer leaders have alleged that the Union government has no intention of fulfilling their promises and that there is need for a bigger agitation.
The marches will also register the farmers’ protest against “non-fulfilment of various promises by the government”.
Farmer leaders claim that the government had given them in writing that it would hold a discussion and bring a law for minimum support price (MSP) of crops, but nothing has been done so far.
Thousands of farmers, particularly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, protested at the borders of Delhi for over a year, demanding the repeal of the contentious farm laws. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced repealing of the three laws last November. The protest was called off subsequently.
"They gave us in writing and agreed to many of our demands, but nothing has been done," Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Hannan Mollah told PTI over phone on Friday.
"The government has proved it is a traitor who has cheated the farmers. They are protecting the corporates. They have proved they have no intention of fulfilling our demands," said Mollah, who is in Lucknow to attend the protest march.
The SKM, a body of farmers' unions that spearheaded the agitation against the farm laws, has also called a meeting on December 8 to decide the future course of the movement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
26/11 perpetrators must be brought to justice: Jaishankar
140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens of 23 countries lose th...
Be it individuals or institutions, our duties are our first priority: PM Modi
Was addressing Constitution Day function at Supreme Court
Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him
after killing he buried the body in the sand and tied the do...
Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces
The purported video of the AAP leader meeting the jail super...
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
FIR was filed against four for 'glorifying' gun culture in A...