Farmers begin 3-day protest in Kheri, want MoS Mishra sacked

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), August 18

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh today began a three-day protest demanding the sacking of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra over the violence here last year for which his son is in the dock.

The protesters, who included farmers from Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu as well, also demanded a law on minimum support price (MSP) for their crops and withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Bhartiya Kisan Union-Tikait and other constituents of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) gave the call for the 75-hour-long sit-in from August 18 to 20 to seek “justice” in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. The SKM had spearheaded the year-long sit-in at Delhi’s borders, which forced the Centre to withdraw three new agricultural laws.

Speaking to mediapersons at the dharna site, BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait vowed that the SKM would continue its fight for justice to the farmers across the nation. The Lakhimpur agitation was primarily to press for the dismissal of Ajay Kumar Mishra from the Union Cabinet, Tikait said. “Moreover, a law on minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers was also a major demand of the SKM,” he added. Mishra is the Union Minister of State for Home.

“The (Modi) government is bent on handing over power supply to the private sector through the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The BKU and the SKM will oppose this move as it will adversely affect the farming sector,” Tikait said.

BKU (Lakhewal) state vice-president Avtar Singh Mehlo, who arrived at the dharna along with his supporters, said, “Our fight is for justice to the farmers killed in the Tikunia violence on October 3, 2021. We demand the sacking of Union MoS Mishra, compensation to the families of farmers who died in the farmers’ agitation, a law on MSP and roll-back of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022.”

The minister’s son, Ashish Mishra, is an accused in the violence that left eight persons, including four farmers, dead at Lakhimpur Kheri last year. Four farmers, who were part of a protest, were mowed down by an SUV, with the minister’s son allegedly being one of its occupants. A driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist had also died in the violence. — PTI

