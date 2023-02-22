Farmers told to raise frequency of light irrigation on wheat crop

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 21

With record-high day temperatures in February, late-sown wheat in the northwest region — including Punjab and Haryana — will be hard hit if there is no relief from high temperature in the coming days.

Agriculture experts in Punjab and Haryana have already advised wheat growers to increase the frequency of “light irrigation” to combat the negative impact of rising temperature.

Calling the rising temperature an alarming one, Dr OP Bishnoi, a wheat specialist at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, said that late-sown wheat, which was sown in the second week of December, would be hit the hardest.

“Late-sown wheat, which is near the heading stage, will suffer a drastic impact if the temperature rises any further. Early sown wheat — which is sown in November — can withstand the onslaught of rising temperature and will be less impacted because it is already in the grain-filling stage,” said Dr Bishnoi.

He added that farmers should always opt for wheat varieties — such as WH 1124, WH 1121, HD 3059 — for late sowing as these are tolerant to heat during maturity.

Dr Vrinder Sohu, principal wheat breeder, Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana, said that rising temperature has already started impacting the wheat in Punjab. He added that the night temperature was still in the normal range and there was some dew in the fields in the morning, which lessened the impact of the heat during the day.

Dr Sohu emphasised: “Farmers should increase the frequency of light irrigation to reduce the impact of heat.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that the higher day temperature could adversely affect the wheat crop as the crop was approaching the reproductive growth period that was sensitive to the rising temperatures.

Notably, the impact on the wheat yield starts when the mean temperature of the day and night surpasses 25°C.