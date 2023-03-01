 Farooq Abdullah backs ‘Stalin for PM,’ tells Congress to look into ‘PM choice’ post LS polls : The Tribune India

Farooq Abdullah backs ‘Stalin for PM,’ tells Congress to look into ‘PM choice’ post LS polls

‘It is not the Prime Minister that matters but it is the nation that matters and if the country is saved, then its 140 crore people are protected’

Farooq Abdullah backs ‘Stalin for PM,’ tells Congress to look into ‘PM choice’ post LS polls

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (2L), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and others at an event organised for the celebrations of Stalin's birthday, in Chennai, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. PTI



PTI

Chennai, March 1

Jammu Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said there are chances for DMK top leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to become the Prime Minister if Opposition parties come together and win the general election next year.

Abdullah said Congress should forget about the Prime Minister’s choice and focus shall be only on winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

On his arrival here to take part in the 70th birthday celebrations of Stalin, Abdullah, when asked on prospective Prime Ministerial candidates, said a decision could be made on the best man to lead and unite the nation at the appropriate time after a win by a united opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Asked on chances of Stalin becoming the Prime Minister, he told reporters: “Why not? Why can’t he become the Prime Minister?”

To a question on opposition unity, he said Stalin and DMK have done very well. When the nation’s diversity is protected, then unity is guarded, he said. Tamil Nadu’s ruling party has done well on nurturing Opposition and national unity, Abdullah added.

Addressing a mega public meeting here organised by the DMK to celebrate the party chief’s birthday, he said: “Stalin, it is time to move on. Come to the national scene. Come to the nation and build the nation as you have built this State. Nation needs people who can work together and to Kharge ji also I will say Let us forget who is going to become the Prime Minister. Let us first win the election (2024 Lok Sabha polls), then think who is going to become the Prime Minister.”

It is not the Prime Minister that matters but it is the nation that matters and if the country is saved, then its 140 crore people are protected, the senior political leader said. All the opposition leaders need to work together and that is the need of the hour, he further said.

“Wake up, unite,” he said and work for the nation where all people could live in peace with honour and dignity. Peace could emerge only when people are happy. Citing factors like unemployment and price rise, he said in such a scenario the nation cannot be strong.

“It is people of India that make the nation. It is not the Army, the Air Force or the Navy. It is the people of India that make India strong. So, let us stick together.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks Supreme Court for 'historic' decision

2
Nation

Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving

3
Chandigarh

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

4
Delhi

Gurugram property dealer arrested after his video of 'stealing' flower pots went viral

5
Punjab

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

6
Chandigarh

Theft at Elante store in Chandigarh

7
Punjab

Not for armed struggle, says radical leader Amritpal Singh

8
Patiala

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident

10
Nation

Curious case of 'South Group' in excise scam

Don't Miss

View All
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Top News

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly raises BBC tax issue with EAM Jaishankar

All entities must comply with laws, Jaishankar tells UK Foreign Minister on BBC tax ‘survey’

UK cites legal process for delay in extraditing Mallaya, Nir...

MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research

MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research

Licence suspended over violation of laws, say officials

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident

Will update him on the law and order situation in the state

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

Haryana sarpanches hold protest against e-tender policy in Panchkulas, allege baton charge by police

Haryana sarpanches hold protest against e-tender policy in Panchkula, allege baton charge by police

Police said some protesters tried to jump over the barricade...


Cities

View All

Drone shot along Punjab border in December 2022 had 'footprints' in China, Pakistan: BSF

Drone shot along Punjab border in December 2022 had 'footprints' in China, Pakistan: BSF

Kapil Sharma says his role in 'Zwigato' will reveal several hidden facets of his personality; watch trailer

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC prepares list of top 100 property tax defaulters

Unaided colleges stay defiant on centralised admission portal issue in Amritsar

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

Haryana sarpanches hold protest against e-tender policy in Panchkula, allege baton charge by police

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Department looks at PPP way to improve diagnostic services

Anupama Upadhyaya of Panchkula becomes national badminton champ

Excise policy: BJP holds protests in various parts of Delhi, demands Kejriwal’s resignation

Excise policy: BJP holds protests in various parts of Delhi, demands Kejriwal's resignation

Sisodia, Satyendar Jain arrested as PM Modi wants to stop good work being done in Delhi: Kejriwal

Fire breaks out at factory in north Delhi

Heart harvested from patient at Delhi hospital sent to AIIMS via 10-km green corridor

Gurugram property dealer arrested after his video of 'stealing' flower pots went viral

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

35 bikes, 12 cars burnt outside police station

Month after NRI complained of assault, cops lodge FIR

Soldier thrown off train, seriously hurt

9 smugglers arrested with intoxicants, liquor

Suspect in double murder case nabbed from Haridwar in 48 hrs

Suspect in double murder case nabbed from Haridwar in 48 hrs

Public toilet built under Smart City Mission in pathetic state

Deed writer caught taking Rs 20K bribe

Drugs worth lakhs incinerated by cops

Man climbs atop MC office building, threatens suicide

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

Panchayat fund scam: VB's lookout circular against ex-MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Students, staff question law & order situation at Punjabi University, Patiala

Two-day science festival organised at Punjabi University, Patiala