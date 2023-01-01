Fast-track courts 'fast' only on paper: Parl panel

New Delhi, December 31
Noting about 1.84 lakh cases are pending in fast-track special courts which took one to 10 years for their disposal, a Parliamentary panel has said that these courts remained “fast” on paper only.
“Lack of judges, rigorous procedures and frequent adjournments are some of the main reasons for dysfunctionality of the fast-track courts,” the department-related standing committee on law and personnel said in a report tabled in Parliament earlier this month. In pursuance of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2018, the Department of Justice is implementing a centrally sponsored scheme of fast track special courts.
