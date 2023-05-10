 Fate of 19 candidates to be sealed today : The Tribune India

Jalandhar byelection

Fate of 19 candidates to be sealed today

1,972 polling stations set up | 8,000 security personnel to keep close watch

Fate of 19 candidates to be sealed today

Tight security in place ahead of the bypoll in Jalandhar. Malkiat SIngh



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 9

The fate of 19 candidates in the fray for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll will be sealed tomorrow. As many as 16.21 lakh voters will be able to cast their vote from 8 am to 6 pm. Around 8,000 security personnel have been deployed.

Of the 19 candidates in the fray, 15 are men and four, including that of the Congress, women. Among the contestants are two former MLAs, Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal of the BJP and Sushil Kumar Rinku of AAP, besides a sitting MLA, Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi, of the SAD-BSP. The Congress has fielded Karamjit Chaudhary, widow of the late MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, as its candidate. The SAD(A) has fielded Gurjant S Kattu, who hails from Barnala.

Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said of the 19 candidates, three were from national parties, one from a state party, seven from unrecognised parties, while eight were Independent candidates. He said five candidates had criminal antecedents.

Sibin C said 1,972 polling stations had been set up and webcast of all polling stations was being done. He said 542 polling stations had been identified as vulnerable, 16 critical and 30 expenditure sensitive pockets.

He said 2,973 VVPATs were being used in this election. He said there would be 45 model polling stations and nine (one per segment) women-managed polling stations. He said 703 GPS-enabled vehicles were being used for the transportation of EVMs and 27 flying squad teams with web camera were keeping a round-the-clock vigil.

