Father-son drown in lake in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

Gopeshwar, August 26
A 45-year-old man and his son on Saturday allegedly drowned in Amrit Sarovar lake being built under MNREGA in a remote village in Chamoli district, the village head said.
The incident took place in Maiduli Tok ahead of Sutol village.
The bodies of Nandan Singh and his son Anil Singh (19) have been recovered from the lake, Sutol’s village head Rajpal Kunwar told reporters.
Sutol village is situated at a distance of about 40 km from Nandanagar tehsil headquarters and is one of the remotest villages in the district.
Par Singh, a social worker of the village, told PTI on the phone that people of the village live in the rainy season at Maiduli, five kilometres ahead of the village, where the construction of an Amrit Sarovar is going on.
The lake is spread over a large area and is in spate following heavy rains these days.
