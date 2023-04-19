Father-son duo convicted in '20 Delhi riots case

PTI

New Delhi, April 18

A local court has convicted a father-son duo for rioting and arson in a case of the 2020 Delhi riots, saying the prosecution proved the charges against them beyond reasonable doubt.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing a case against Mithhan Singh and his son Jony Kumar, who were accused of being present in a riotous mob that torched several properties in lane number four of Khajuri Khas on February 25, 2020.

“I find that it is proved beyond doubt against both accused… that they were part of the mob which burnt the property (of complainant Shabana Khatoon)... Thus, they are held guilty of the offences under Sections 147, 148, 436 read with Section 149 of the IPC and convicted accordingly,” the judge said in an order passed on Monday.

The court posted the matter for filing affidavits on April 19, following which the proceedings on sentencing will commence.

The ASJ said it was safe to conclude an unlawful assembly was formed with the intention of attacking properties of a particular community.