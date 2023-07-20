 Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’ : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

‘Power’ of a passport: Why ‘superpower’ US declined and Australia, Canada gained; list shows ‘erosion of US’ global trajectory’, say experts

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 20

The global citizenship and residence advisory company Henley & Partners yesterday ranked Indian passports at 80th place. The strength of the Indian passport moved up from 87th place to 80th, giving its holders visa-free access to 57 countries, as per the report by Henley and Partners.

Interestingly, the favourite migration destination of Indian citizens—Australia and Canada—also saw improvement in the power of their passports. While Australia overtook Canada to land the sixth spot on the list, Canada too moved up from the last ranking to the seventh spot with access to 185 destinations visa-free.

However, the “world’s most powerful country”—the USA—slipped to the eighth spot.

Around 10 years back the UK and the US were the joint holders of the top spot on the index.

Notably, the latest edition saw the passports of many countries become more “powerful”, which many saw as an indication of improvement in the “soft power” and the “current geo-political situation” in the world.

Australian passport

Australia now holds the sixth place in the passport power list with access to 186 countries.

According to reports, the improvement in the Australian passport is due to the increase in visa-free access to 186 destinations from 185 destinations earlier. While it lost visa-free access to Ethiopia, Papua New Guinea and Uganda, it gained on Japan, Mongolia, Suriname and Djibouti, they state, calling this as Australia’s “highest ranking since 2015”.

Canadian passport ‘stagnant’

Though the number of destinations for people having the Canadian passport did not change, the document improved ranking to emerge seventh in the list, higher than neighbouring USA, counted among the world’s top five “superpowers”.

Though Canada’s passport was judged as “stagnant” due to this very reason, experts said other countries are getting stronger. In 2022, Canada was tied for the eighth spot with the Czech Republic, Greece, Malta and Australia, most of which improved ranking.

While Australia has the sixth place in the list, Malta and the Czech Republic are placed fifth with 187 countries. Greece is on the seventh spot with Canada.

Erosion of US’ global trajectory, say experts

While Australian and Canadian passports rated stronger, the US which was the seventh most powerful in the earlier ranking declined to the eighth place.

Experts attribute this to the fact that the US “secured visa-free access to just 12 additional destinations between 2013 and 2023”.

In contrast, Singapore increased it by adding 25 more to its list.

Experts also attribute the decline in the “power” of the US passport to lack of a demand from inside the country for a change in travel/tourism policy which has been “over-cautious”. Tourism is surging in the post-pandemic period, they say, warning that restrictive visa waiver programmes could be perceived as a “decline” in US’ soft power.

“Add to that the growing reputation of the US as ridden with gun violence and one can project a long-term trajectory in which US global standing further erodes,” says Prof Peter J. Spiro from the Temple University commenting in the Henley Global Mobility Report 2023 Q3.

America’s extension of visa-free access is low, even by the standard of developed economies.

While American passport holders can access 184 (out of 227) destinations visa-free, it only allows 44 other nationalities to pass through its borders visa-free, putting it way down the Henley Openness Index in 78th place (compared to 8th place on the Henley Passport Index), according to the report.

“When comparing the two rankings, the USA’s disparity in access versus its openness is the second biggest, narrowly trailing only Australia (and barely outpacing Canada),” it says.

“EU states grant visa-free privileges to more than twice the number of states than does the US, for example. For those not enjoying visa exemptions, there are qualitative aspects of the visa system that are impacting US competitiveness in the global system. Processing delays, high refusal rates, and a reputation for disagreeable customer service are tarnishing the attractiveness of the US as a destination for those for whom visas are required.

For example, prospective international students are increasingly drawn to competitor institutions in Canada, the UK, and the EU over their US counterparts. Add to that the growing reputation of the US as ridden with gun violence and one can project a long-term trajectory in which US global standing further erodes,” the report quoted Spiro as saying.

Power of passport/Freedom of movement

Rankings are based on the number of destinations holders of the passport of any country can travel without a prior visa. While it signifies “freedom of movement” for travellers, opening doors to travel possibilities, experts say it also signifies the “soft power” of the country.

Visa-free travel enables passport holders to enter a country without the hassle of having to obtain a visa before, though they may stillpass through an immigration control facility where their passports are checked for validity and also stamped.

Basically it is all about how freely citizens of a country can travel across boundaries. Delayed visa processing hampers mobility and impacts choices and possibilities of travellers.

10 most powerful

  • Singapore is the most powerful passport with as many as 192 of 227 countries giving it visa-free access.
  • On the second spot are Germany, Italy, and Spain with visa-free access to 190 destinations
  • Japan, Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweden are placed third with access to189 destinations without a prior visa.
  • Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom are at number four with access to 188 countries.
  • At number five are Belgium, Czech Republic, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal and Switzerland with access to 187 countries.
  • Australia, Hungary and Poland are placed sixth with holders having access to 186 countries.
  • The most powerful country in the World—the USA—ranks eight along with Lithuania with visa-free access to 184 countries.
  • At number nine are Latvia, Slovakia and Slovenia with access to 183 countries followed by Estonia and Iceland at the tenth spot and access to 182 countries.
  • The completely open countries offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry to all 198 passports in the world (not counting their own) include Burundi, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Maldives, Micronesia, Mozambique, Rwanda, Samoa, Seychelles, Timor-Leste, and Tuvalu.

#Australia #Canada

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

57 countries give visa-free access to Indian passport holders; see full list

2
Nation

Manipur police register gang rape, murder case as shocking May 4 video of sexual violence goes viral

3
Nation

Manipur horror: Tension in hills areas after May 4 video of two women paraded naked surfaces

4
Nation

Neither with NDA nor with ‘INDIA’: 11 political parties with 91 MPs have not joined any alliance

5
Nation

9 killed, 10 injured as speeding Jaguar ploughs into crowd at accident site in Ahmedabad

6
Nation

Centre may act against Twitter over Manipur video, asks social media to take down clip

7
Nation

Manipur video 'shameful, none will be spared', says PM Modi

8
Nation

Indian passport has visa-free access to 57 countries; Singapore's most powerful at 192

9
Nation

Manipur police arrest ‘mastermind’ behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them

10
Trending

Woman jumps in front of speeding bus to ‘secure’ son’s future, dies

Don't Miss

View All
Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope
Punjab

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined in Punjab; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope

Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface
Punjab

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

Top News

PM Modi reacts to Manipur video, says whole nation is ashamed

Manipur video 'shameful, none will be spared', says PM Modi

Was issuing a statement outside Parliament just ahead of the...

Manipur videos: Supreme Court asks Centre, state government to inform it what action has been taken against perpetrators

Manipur video: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance; asks Centre, state govt to inform it what action is taken against perpetrators

Very deeply disturbed about the videos, a Bench led by CJI D...

Parliament's Monsoon Session begins; Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after obituary references

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid slogan-shouting by opposition members over situation in Manipur

Immediately after the House meets, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birl...

Opposition leaders meet at Kharge’s chamber in Parliament, demand PM’s statement in House on Manipur

Opposition leaders meet at Kharge’s chamber in Parliament, demand PM’s statement in House on Manipur

Also demanded that Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh be s...

Manipur Police arrest ‘mastermind’ behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them

Manipur police arrest ‘mastermind’ behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3


Cities

View All

Amritsar Admn urges residents not to go near Ravi river

Amritsar Admn urges residents not to go near Ravi river

Gurdaspur: Flood threat looms large over villages located across Ravi

Swollen Beas waters worsen flood situation in Mand area

Ravi in spate, 7 Gurdaspur villages cut off

Girl's murder in Amritsar: Tarksheel Society wants tantric arrested

Craze for studying abroad grips Bathinda village

Craze for studying abroad grips Bathinda village

Chandigarh transfer policy goes for a toss

Chandigarh transfer policy goes for a toss

Chandigarh: Declared PO twice, fraudster arrested

Khuda Lahora villagers nab bike thieves

Fresh diarrhoea cases reported in Kharar area

PGI doctor attempts suicide

Row over services: Supreme Court refers Delhi govt’s challenge to Centre’s ordinance to constitution bench

Row over services: Supreme Court refers Delhi govt’s challenge to Centre’s ordinance to constitution bench

Assaulting minor domestic help: Delhi court sends pilot’s husband to jail till August 2

Delhi court grants regular bail to WFI ex-chief Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case

Yamuna water level drops below danger mark in Delhi

No consensus between Delhi Govt, LG on appointment of DERC chairperson: SC told

Rain rips apart civic body claims on city infra

Rain rips apart civic body claims on city infra

Post-deluge, govt schools in Lohian see thin attendance

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Will tide over tough times together: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't politicise floods: AAP MP Harbhajan Singh

After rain, sewers overflow in low-lying areas near Ganda nullah in Ludhiana

After rain, sewers overflow in low-lying areas near Ganda nullah in Ludhiana

Two youths drown in Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Money changer loot case in Ludhiana cracked with arrest of three

War on drugs: Ludhiana District leads Punjab with most NDPS cases

Tajpur Road’s dilapidated stretch endangers commuters

Fresh rain batters Patiala, 2 die as roof gives way

Fresh rain batters Patiala, 2 die as roof gives way

Heavy rain hits life in Patiala

Punjabi University student bags shooting medals

Minister visits flood-hit areas, seeks Central aid

Front seeks 150-day job for workers in areas hit by floods