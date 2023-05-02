FCI to offload extra wheat on quarterly basis to curb prices

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, May 1

To offset the spike in wheat prices, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has decided to offload extra wheat through the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) on a quarterly basis from July.

The FCI is a nodal agency for foodgrain procurement.

Henceforth, the FCI will offload extra wheat after the procurement season in July. The FCI had been selling wheat to bulk buyers from January to March.

Confirming the development, FCI Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Meena said, “OMMS option is always available and a policy is in place to intervene for the stabilisation of wheat prices. We will sell extra wheat in July. This will be a regular affair.” The government sells the excess stock of foodgrain under the OMSS in the open market through e-auction to ensure the stocks do not go to waste and to reduce the carrying costs of the grain.

The primary objective of the OMSS is to maintain price stability in the market by providing an adequate supply of foodgrain at reasonable prices to bulk consumers. The government had in January announced plans to sell wheat in the open market from its buffer stock under the OMSS in order to check rising wheat and wheat flour prices.