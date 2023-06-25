FCI’s high-security wire seal brings down foodgrain theft

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, June 24

Food Corporation of India (FCI) — by introducing a high-security wire seal costing merely Rs 7 — has been preventing theft of foodgrains worth crores.

FCI, the country’s nodal agency that manages foodgrains, is using the seal to secure railway wagons while transporting foodgrains from one part of the country to another. It is learnt that FCI has already plugged the theft of foodgrains worth crores by introducing this security measure.

The high-security wire can only be used once and has a unique code that is shared only with officials of the agency for whom the foodgrain is being transported. Along with this, each wire seal has the name of the agency.

“If someone tampers with the seal of the wire to steal foodgrain from the railway wagon, then it cannot be re-sealed unlike the earlier sealing. Earlier, FCI sealed wagons with the old method of ‘sutli rassi’ (jute rope) and wax, which was prone to tampering during transit,” said FCI Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Kumar Meena.

He added that pilferage and thefts loss — committed during transit — was huge when the FCI used the old method.

“First, we used this high security wire as pilot project from October to December last year. After transit loss came down, we launched this project in April this year,” Meena added.

After introducing the high-security wire, FCI’s transit loss is learnt to have come down from 0.75 per cent to just 0.2 per cent. From April to June — during the rabi procurement season — the number of railways rakes that reported pilferage and theft came down to just seven or eight. During the corresponding period last year, this number was above 100.