FCI’s wheat purchase up 30% over last year

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 26

The apprehension of lower wheat production owing to inclement weather in major wheat-producing states notwithstanding, the FCI has so far procured more than 183 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of wheat. This is 30 per cent higher than the procurement figure as on April 25 last year.

The FCI is set to cross previous year’s procurement mark. Last year, it had procured 188 lakh MT.

This year, the nodal agency is learnt to have set a target of procuring 341 lakh MT. The highest contributor to the FCI procurement operations is Punjab, where the nodal agency has purchased 83.59 lakh MT of wheat.

The FCI has set a target to procure 132 lakh MT from Punjab, where the procurement process is likely to end next month.

The second largest contributor to the FCI’s procurement kitty is Haryana, which has contributed 52.6 lakh MT of wheat.

The FCI procurement in UP and Rajasthan has been marginal. So far, less than 1 lakh MT of wheat has been procured in UP against the target of 35 lakh MT. In Rajasthan, around 38,124 tonnes have been purchased. The FCI has set a target of purchasing 5 lakh MT in Rajasthan.