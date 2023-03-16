FCRA registration of 1,827 NGOs cancelled in 5 yrs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

The government today informed the Rajya Sabha that the FCRA registration of 1,827 NGOs had been cancelled for the violation of law in the last five years.

In a written reply, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai told the House that Section 32 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, provided for revision by the central government of any order passed in a proceeding against any association registered under the Act. “Between 2018 and 2022, the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, registration certificates of 1,827 associations were cancelled over the violation of the law,” the minister said, adding as on March 10, there were 16,383 FCRA-registered organisations in the country.

“A total of Rs 2,430.84 crore in foreign funding has been received by Indian NGOs in the last three years,” Rai said.

Meanwhile, replying to another question, Rai said Rs 905.50 crore in foreign funding had been received by NGOs in 2021-22, Rs 798.18 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 727.16 crore in 2019-20.

He said some complaints had been received in the past regarding misutilisation or diversion of foreign contributions by the FCRA-registered associations and such complaints were dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the Act and rules.