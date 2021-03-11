FCRA registration of 2 NGOs goes

New Delhi, April 26

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has cancelled the FCRA registration of NGOs Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) and Apne Aap Women Worldwide (AAWW) and debarred them from receiving foreign donations for allegedly failing to file annual financial returns mandated under the law, officials said.

Every organisation registered under the provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, is mandated under the law to file annual return on overseas money received and their expenditure.

The officials also confirmed that the ministry has found that the NGOs allegedly diverted funds received as foreign donations.

The CHRI allegedly spent funds received in India for the benefit of those abroad and provided consultation to an entity overseas.

It works in the field of realisation of people’s basic human right to access information from government and other public bodies in Commonwealth countries, according to its website.

The AAWW was co-founded by 22 women from a red-light district in Mumbai, with a shared vision of a world where no woman would be bought or sold and ending sex trafficking, the NGO’s website said.