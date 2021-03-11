FCRA violation case: Six MHA officials among 14 arrested by CBI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

The anti-graft central probe agency CBI on Wednesday said it has arrested 14 accused persons, including six officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and has recovered cash of nearly Rs 3.21 crore during searches at 40 locations across the country in FCRA violation case.

In an official statement the CBI said besides cash, the agency’s sleuths also recovered several incriminating documents and mobile phones during the searches, which were conducted in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Manipur.

“A case was registered on May 10, 2022 against 36 accused persons including seven public servants of Foreigner’s Division of MHA and NIC and middlemen, representatives of various NGOs on the allegations that some officials of the Division in conspiracy with the promoters/representatives of different NGOs, middlemen, were indulging in corrupt activities for getting backdoor Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act - FCRA registration and renewal to NGOs illegally with an object to continue receiving donations despite not fulfilling the prescribed norms,” CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

In the FIR it was further alleged that some public servants were impersonating themselves as officers posted in FCRA Division and were indulging in said practices and obtaining bribe from NGOs for facilitating them for their registration and renewal of registration under FCRA and for other FCRA related works, he said.

“During investigation, two accused were caught while delivering and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 4 lakh on behalf of a Senior Accountant of MHA, New Delhi. It was alleged that the delivery of bribe was done through a hawala operator and a close associate of said public servant, at Avadi (Tamil Nadu),” Joshi said, adding that the arrested accused persons are being produced before the competent court, as further investigation is continuing.

Meanwhile, officials in the MHA said, the Ministry found at least three networks, working closely with government officials, which were charging “speed money” and “problem-resolution fees” to expedite the FCRA clearance to NGOs so that they can get foreign donations.

They said, based on the finding Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, in communication to the CBI on March 29 mentioned that at least three FCRA clearance networks were working in close collaboration with some government officials. Bhalla also conveyed to CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal the government’s approval for a thorough investigation into the alleged fraud and requested him to take necessary action.