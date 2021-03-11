FCRA violations: 40 sites raided, NGOs under lens

New Delhi, May 10
In a massive crackdown against officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) foreigners’ division, NGO representatives and middlemen, the CBI today conducted raids at 40 locations in a case related to allegedly violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) in receiving foreign donations, officials said.
The CBI sleuths are conducting coordinated operations around 40 locations, including in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mysore and some places in Rajasthan. The action has been initiated following a complaint registered by the MHA, they added.
During the operations, it was found that several public officials from the MHA, NGO representatives and middleman exchanged money to facilitate the foreign donations in violation of FCRA, 2010, the officials said.
The operation has till now led to a disclosure of hawala transactions worth Rs 2 crore, they added.
