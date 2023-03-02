Fearing fake encounter by UP Police, gangster Atiq Ahmed moves Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 1

Apprehending that he might be killed in a fake encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police, former Samajwadi Party leader and gangster Atiq Ahmed on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against his transfer from a prison in Gujarat to Uttar Pradesh in connection with the probe into the Umesh Pal murder case.

Charges false Alleging that he and his family have been falsely “roped in” as accused in the case in Prayagraj by the UP Police, Atiq Ahmed requested the top court to direct the police to question him in Ahmedabad.

Ahmed (61) said he could be interrogated at the Central Jail, Ahmedabad, or at any other suitable place in Ahmedabad itself under the protection of Gujarat Police as well as Central or paramilitary forces. If at all he’s shifted to UP, it should be under the security of Central forces, he said.

Stating that the UP Police were likely to seek his transit remand/police remand to take him from Ahmedabad to Prayagraj, Ahmad said he “genuinely apprehends that he may be eliminated during this transit period”.

He sought directions to the Centre, UP Government and others to protect his life against the “open, direct and immediate threat” to his life from high state functionaries of Uttar Pradesh.

Referring to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s statement on the floor of the state Assembly to “completely ruin and destroy” him, Ahmed claimed there was a “genuine and perceptible threat” to his and his family members’ lives. “Ahmed genuinely apprehends and believes that he may be killed in a fake encounter on one pretext or the other by the police particularly in view of the statement made by the UP Chief Minister on the floor of the House,” he alleged.

Umesh Pal, a prime witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his police security guard Sandeep Nishad, was shot dead on February 24 outside his home in Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj. Ahmed and others were prime accused in the Raju Pal murder case. Arbaaz, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in a police encounter on Monday. Dhoomanganj police station SHO Rajesh Maurya was injured in the encounter.