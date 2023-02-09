Fears about radiation linked cancer undue: Govt in Rajya Sabha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

Minister of Science and Technology and Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh on Thursday said people’s fears in respect of cancers related to radiation and mining projects were undue.

Answering a question in Rajya Sabha during the question hour today, Singh said an in-house government study on whether radiation caused cancer related deaths had revealed no deaths at all.

“We conducted an in house study to find out whether any scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre died of cancer due to radiation. There was none. There were two or three unnatural deaths happening and one or two cancers which were not related to radiation,” the minister said.

He urged MPs to allay people’s fears in respect of health hazards or cancer fears due to nuclear power plants and mining projects in their vicinity and said, “In many countries now nuclear projects are even coming up in residential colonies or their vicinity.”

The minister said a major source of uranium could not be tapped in Meghalaya as people were worried about health risks of the project.