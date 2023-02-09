Fears about radiation linked cancer undue: Govt in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, February 9
Minister of Science and Technology and Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh on Thursday said people’s fears in respect of cancers related to radiation and mining projects were undue.
Answering a question in Rajya Sabha during the question hour today, Singh said an in-house government study on whether radiation caused cancer related deaths had revealed no deaths at all.
“We conducted an in house study to find out whether any scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre died of cancer due to radiation. There was none. There were two or three unnatural deaths happening and one or two cancers which were not related to radiation,” the minister said.
He urged MPs to allay people’s fears in respect of health hazards or cancer fears due to nuclear power plants and mining projects in their vicinity and said, “In many countries now nuclear projects are even coming up in residential colonies or their vicinity.”
The minister said a major source of uranium could not be tapped in Meghalaya as people were worried about health risks of the project.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...