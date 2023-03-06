February records poor rainfall, 68% less than normal

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, March 5

At 7.2 mm, India experienced its sixth lowest rainfall since 1901 in February. It was 68 per cent less than the Long Period Average (LPA) rainfall of 22.7 mm, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

In 1960, the country recorded the lowest rainfall of 2.7 mm. Central India has been the worst hit. As per the IMD, the region did not receive rain in February. “Rainfall over the homogeneous region of Central India was nil, lowest since 1901,” said the IMD in the climate summary for February released this week.

After Central India, Northwest India — including Punjab and Haryana — received 76 per cent less rainfall in February month, which was 10.9 mm against the normal rainfall of 44.9 mm.

Agriculture experts believe that the winter rainfall is very important for rabi crops, especially in Punjab and Haryana. Rainfall is also crucial for water management.

“During February, one subdivision received excess rainfall, three normal, one deficient and 11 ‘large deficient’. Twenty subdivisions in the country did not receive any rainfall,” said an official.

IMD officials further said there were only five western disturbances, which bring rain, especially in northern India, in February. “Most of the western disturbances in February were feeble (weak) and only caused light to moderate rain or snowfall over the Western Himalayan region,” they added.