Federalism under 'attack': Ex-civil servants to Narendra Modi

New Delhi, February 10
Opposition MPs and a section of former civil servants on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against “attacks on federalism”, seeking an end to “interference in matters related to state governments”.
Signed by 21 Opposition MPs and 38 former civil servants, the memorandum stated that actions against federal governance was “grossly unconstitutional and can lead to undesirable crises”.
They cited the proposed amendments to the All-India Service Cadre Rules and alleged interference by Governors in the functioning of Opposition-ruled states.
In a joint memorandum, the signatories said the alarming and relentless depredations of the Union on areas squarely in the domain of states be stopped immediately and matters that definitely required federal consultations be discussed with states instead of issuing unilateral orders. —
