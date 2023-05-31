Feel no remorse, says teen’s killer

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 30

A 20-year-old boy who stabbed his 16-year-old girlfriend to death on Sunday night on a street in full public view here said he committed the crime in a fit of rage. He said he had no remorse over killing her.

The accused, Sahil, was remanded in two-day police custody by a Delhi court on Tuesday, officials said.

He stabbed the victim multiple times before bludgeoning her head with a boulder in the Shahbad Dairy area in Rohini, Delhi.

Police sources said the suspect was angry over the girl’s insistence on ending their relationship. It is learnt that both were in a tense relationship for some time. The sources said Sahil was miffed over the girl ignoring his calls.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on Tuesday met the family of the girl and handed over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh to them. “Shame on any party that is doing politics after such a tragedy,” he said.