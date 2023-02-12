Fictitious party lobbied in US for India on Kashmir: Report

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 12

An obscure political party with its address the same as the Indian embassy in Washington was used by the Modi government to covertly influence US politicians, says a report.

Lobbying is legal in the US but the Modi government “appears to have taken lobbying efforts in the United States to unprecedented levels. Since coming to power in 2014, it has paid over $ 10 million (over Rs 800 crore) to lobbying firms through the Indian embassy in Washington DC,” says the report in the Caravan magazine.

The report quoted a specialist on foreign lobbying, James Thurber, as stating that, “This is odd and strange. It seems to be a party which does not exist, but was created for the purpose of registration—to keep the Republic of India out of the picture. The DPI seems to have been created during a period when there was great focus and criticism on the Indian government for Kashmir.”

“These efforts intensified sharply in the face of international criticism over the scrapping of Article 370 in August 2019, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act passed a few months later, and the mass protests opposing new farm laws after September 2020. The government signed lobbying contracts worth over $ 4.41 million between June 2019 and September 2022,” said the report by Urvashi Sarkar, quoting US Department of Justice records.

“By early 2020 it appears that DPI’s lobbying efforts extended beyond the issue of Kashmir,” it said.

After the journalist filed an appeal with the Central Information Commission against the dismissal of her RTI petition on the subject, “on the very same day, Cornerstone (the lobbying firm) submitted a filing updating the previous three submissions ‘to correct a client name to the Republic of India’.”

Filings by Cornerstone under the Foreign Agents Registration Act show the contracts between the Indian Embassy and Cornerstone were for “strategic counsel, tactical planning and government relations assistance on policy matters before the U.S. Government, the US Congress, and select state governments, as well as academic institutions and think-tanks”.