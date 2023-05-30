Filled with humility and gratitude, will keep working harder: PM Modi on govt’s 9 years

PTI

New Delhi, May 30

As his government completed nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his every decision has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people.

"Today, as we complete 9 years in service to the nation, I am filled with humility and gratitude.

"Every decision made, every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. We will keep working even harder to build a developed India," he tweeted.

He also shared an infographic on his government's welfare works.

"Over the past 9 years, we have strived to uphold the dignity and enhance the livelihoods of India's poorest. Through numerous initiatives, we have transformed millions of lives. Our mission continues - to uplift every citizen and fulfill their dreams," Modi said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a month-long campaign from Tuesday to celebrate the ninth anniversary with various mass connect programmes and Prime Minister Modi himself is scheduled to address a rally in Ajmer in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, had on Monday highlighted the government's achievements in a nationwide outreach.

From India's "rising" global stature to emphasis on national security, welfare measures like housing and toilets for the poor, boost to piped water supply, infrastructure growth and efforts to ramp up the manufacturing sector, were among the initiatives cited at the press conferences they held in every state of the country.

