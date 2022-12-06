Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri apologises to Delhi HC for remark in Gautam Navlakha case

New Delhi, December 6
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday apologised to Delhi High Court for criticising Justice S Murlidhar for granting bail to activist Gautam Navlakha.
Vivek Agnihotri, who directed the movie 'Kashmir Files', tendered his unconditional apology for the tweets he posted in 2018 about Justice S Murlidhar after he quashed the transit remand of Gautam Navlakha - accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon case.
The apology was tendered before the division bench comprising justices Sidharth Mridul and Talwant Singh on Tuesday, and the bench asked Agnihotri to be present before the court in the next hearing.
The court had initiated suo moto contempt proceedings in the matter against Agnihotri.
The counsel for Agnihotri submitted through an affidavit that the tweets were deleted by his client. On the other hand, amicus curiae opposed the submission saying that the tweets were deleted by the social platform Twitter, not by him.
The bench on Tuesday directed Agnihotri to be present before the court on the next date of hearing on March 16, 2023.
"We are asking him to remain present because he is contemnor. Does he have any difficulty if he has to express remorse in person? The remorse cannot always be expressed by way of an affidavit," the bench said.
70-year-old Navlakha, one of the several civil liberties activists in the Bhima Koregaon case, has been booked under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for an alleged conspiracy to topple the government.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At meeting with 5 Central Asian NSAs, Ajit Doval urges cooperation in countering terror-financing
India offers to build transport networks in Central Asia; ta...
Charges framed against Ashish Mishra, 13 others in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay ...
Concerned at waving of Khalistani flags at Melbourne event, India warns Australia of separatists and their links with terror groups
The move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit...
Gujarat Police detain TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale over tweet on PM's visit
Police say that based on a complaint, an FIR has been lodged...
Drone, 2.5kg heroin recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran
At 8.56pm on Monday, the troops hear the sound of a drone fr...