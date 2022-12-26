Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

New Delhi, December 26
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday with symptoms of viral fever and is recovering, sources said.
The 63-year-old has been admitted to a private ward of the hospital.
She was taken to the hospital around 12 noon.
