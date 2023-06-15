FIR against Haryana job aspirant, Punjab institute

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 14

The CBI today registered an FIR against a candidate from Haryana and an exam centre in Punjab on the allegations of cheating in the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) conducted on June 3, official sources said.

The exam for the recruitment of nursing officer posts was conducted by the AIIMS Delhi and the CBI has registered the case following a complaint from Dr Naval K Vikram, Associate Dean (Exams), Exam Section, AIIMS, against a candidate, Ritu, a native of Haryana, and Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology in Punjab, the officials said.

It is alleged that unfair means were used by or on behalf of accused candidate through the computer system at the institute in the examination, they said.