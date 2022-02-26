FIR against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in phone tapping case

Pune, February 26
Pune police have registered a case against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in connection with the case of alleged illegal phone tapping, an official said on Saturday.
Shukla, who is currently on central deputation and posted as additional director general of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad, was former police commissioner of Pune.
"A case has been registered against Rashmi Shukla at Bund Garden police station here in the case of alleged illegal phone tapping. She was booked under Section 26 of the Indian Telegraph Act," the official said.
