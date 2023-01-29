FIR against passenger for bid to remove Nagpur-Mumbai flight’s emergency exit cover

PTI

Mumbai, January 29

A passenger on board an IndiGo flight to Mumbai from Nagpur allegedly attempted to remove the cover of the emergency exit when the aircraft was approaching for landing here, the airline said on Sunday.

An FIR has been registered against the passenger for the alleged act, IndiGo said in a statement and added there was “no compromise” on the safety.

The airline, however, did not share other details.

“A passenger travelling on Flight 6E-5274 from Nagpur to Mumbai allegedly tried to remove the cover of the emergency exit while the aircraft was in the air and on approach for landing. On noticing this violation, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned,” the airline said in a statement.

There was “no compromise” on the safe operation of the said flight, it said.

“An FIR has been filed against the passenger for unauthorised tampering of the emergency exit as the aircraft was in the process of landing,” the airline said.