FIR filed against Muzaffarnagar schoolteacher in slap video case

PTI

Muzaffarnagar, August 26

The Muzaffarnagar police on Saturday booked the teacher accused of making communal comments and ordering her students to slap a classmate from a minority community for not doing his homework.

The action came a day after a video showing a teacher asking her students to slap a Class 2 boy at a school at Khubbapur village elicited strong words from several political leaders.

Samajwadi Party blamed for the incident the "politics of hate" of the BJP and RSS. The BJP shot back at it with a charge of indulging in "superficial politics".

In her defence, the teacher, Tripti Tyagi, has said that the video has been tampered with in order to stoke tensions.

She, however, said though it was wrong on her part to get a student slapped by classmates, she was forced to do it as she is handicapped and was not able to stand up and reach the student who had not done his assignment.

Police booked Tyagi at the complaint of the boy’s family, but are yet to reveal the sections she has been charged with.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Friday in a post on X condemned the incident saying, "Sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, turning a holy place like school into a marketplace of hatred -- nothing worse a teacher can do for the country. This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP which has set every corner of India on fire. Children are the future of India – we all have to teach them love, not hatred."

Muzaffarnagar Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Shubham Shukla told PTI on Saturday that a criminal case would be registered against the authorities of the school.

He said a team had been sent to the school and strict action would be taken against the management, the BSA said.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party alleged that it was the "politics of hate" of the BJP and RSS which had brought the country to such a pass where a teacher could ask her students to slap a boy from a minority community.

Circle Officer Ravi Shankar had on Friday said that prima facie it has emerged that the student was beaten up for not doing the homework and there was nothing objectionable in it.