FIR registered against 3 journalists for running false, misleading report in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind

ANI

Bhind, August 22

The Madhya Pradesh Police have registered an FIR against three journalists claiming that they ran false and misleading news of an incident in this district.

A case was registered against local journalists Kunjbihari Kaurav, Anil Sharma and NK Bhatele at Daboh police station after a complaint by Rajeev Kaurav, Medical Officer of Daboh Community Health Centre.

It was alleged that on August 15, the journalists shared a false video of 76-year-old Gya Prasad Vishwakarma from a village in this district being taken to the hospital on a handcart.

The news shared by the journalists claimed that even after calling 108, the ambulance did not reach the spot, after which the family was forced to take the patient on a handcart to the hospital located five km away. The report also claimed that the victim was not a beneficiary of the government schemes.

After the video went viral, the District Magistrate of Bhind, Satish Kumar, conducted an inquiry and said that the news was false as no calls were made for the ambulance.

"The son, who owns a cart, often takes his father for medical visits on his cart. He didn't call 108 for an ambulance. The family is availing all government benefits including the PM Awas Yojana, pension schemes and BPL cards. The news spread by the journalists regarding this matter is false and misleading and following this, an FIR has been registered," said the DM.

However, the victim alleged that the administrative officers got his signatures on a blank paper.

"They (the officers) threatened me that if I speak anything to the media, they will stop the government's plans I was getting," the victim alleged.