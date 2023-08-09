Fire at shop in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, 21 tenders rushed to spot

PTI

New Delhi, August 9

A major fire broke out at a plywood factory on Wednesday morning in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area, officials said.

According to fire officials, information about the blaze was received at 4.07 am, following which 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire has been brought under control and cooling operation is under way, they said.

"We received a call at 4.07 am about a fire in a plywood godown, following which we sent three to four fire tenders. At 5.29 am, it was declared as Make-6 category fire, and currently, 21 fire tenders are working to control the blaze. Fortunately, no injury has been reported so far," Rajendra Atwal, Divisional Officer, Central Division, said.

A bystander said early action by authorities could have prevented the fire from spreading.

"The fire had broken out in Jagmohan Plywood. The fire tenders took more than an hour to arrive. We used our own fire extinguishers to try to control the blaze. The fire was restricted to one section of the premises, but later spread to other parts. It could have been controlled had the fire tenders been rushed to the place a little earlier," said one Karandeep Singh.

Morning visuals of the fire showed people salvaging material from the shop.