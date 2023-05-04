Fire breaks out at eatery in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 4
A fire broke out at a restaurant in Byculla area of Mumbai, officials said on Thursday.
There was no report of any casualty in the incident which took place at 11.15 pm on Wednesday, they said.
The blaze erupted in a chimney of the restaurant located on Clare Road.
Four fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused in some time, a civic official said.
No injury was reported, the official said, adding the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur violence: Army deployed, 4,000 people shifted, internet cut, curfew imposed
The violence broke out on Wednesday during 'Tribal Solidarit...
Wrestlers allege night attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today
Heavy security turns Jantar Mantar into fortress
Additional contribution of 1.16 per cent for higher pension to be drawn from employers' payout
It is said in a labour ministry statement