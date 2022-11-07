Fire breaks out at high-rise building in Thane

PTI

Thane, November 7

A fire broke out in the electrical meter room of a 20-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the blaze which broke out at around 3.30am in the building located in Balkum area, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

He said 24 of the total 75 electrical meter boxes installed on the premises were destroyed in the fire.

The power supply to the building was cut off immediately after the fire erupted, he said.

A team of local firemen and RDMC rushed to the spot and put out the fire in one-and-a-half hours, the official said.

The cause of the fire is still not known, he added.

