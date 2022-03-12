Fire breaks out in Kolkata guest house, charred body of Bangladeshi woman recovered

PTI

Kolkata, March 12

The charred body of a woman from Bangladesh was found at a guest house in the city's Free School Street area on Saturday after a fire broke out in the building, police said.

The blaze erupted at around 4 am due to a short circuit, following which three fire tenders were pressed into service, they said.

Fire brigade personnel recovered the body of the woman (63) in a charred, a police officer said.

The woman was taken to SSKM hospital, where she was declared brought-dead, he said.

Another man from the state's Murshidabad district, who received burns in the incident, was discharged after treatment.

Eleven rooms of the guest house were damaged in the fire, the officer added.