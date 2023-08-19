Fire breaks out in two coaches of stationed Udyan Express in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, August 19
A fire broke out in the two air-conditioned coaches of the stationary Udyan Express at the Bengaluru City Railway Station on Saturday morning.
However, there were no casualties as no passengers were inside the bogies.
According to Railway officials, the train had arrived from Mumbai at 5.45 am and was stationed at platform three of the Bengaluru City Railway Station.
"At 7:10 am smoke in B1 and B2 coaches was noticed. Immediately a message was given to the fire brigade. Fire brigade arrived by 7:35 am and extinguished the fire," the Chief Public Relation Officer of South Western Railway Anish Hegde said in a statement.
He said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Other sources said fire-fighters broke the window of the coach to extinguish the fire.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court displeased over Gujarat High Court adjourning rape survivor's pregnancy termination plea, says valuable time lost
A bench observed there should be sense of urgency in such ca...
Panchkula, Yamunanagar get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers
28 HCS officers also shifted in the latest reshuffle
Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK
British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'
Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit
89 more Punjab villages in deep waters
Climate change a key factor behind devastation in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand
Humidity prime factor behind increasing likelihood of rainfa...