Fire erupts in 7-storey building in Mumbai's Khar area

PTI

Mumbai, April 21

A fire broke out in a seven-storey building here in suburban Khar on Thursday morning, a civic official said.

There was no report of anyone getting injured, he said.

The fire started in a flat on the fourth floor of Nothan Villa Building on Guru Ganeshwar Marg in Khar (West) around 11 am.

At least eight fire engines, water tankers, ambulances and other fire-fighting equipment reached the spot and fire fighting is on, the officer said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, he added.