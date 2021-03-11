Fire erupts in 7-storey building in Mumbai's Khar area

Mumbai, April 21
A fire broke out in a seven-storey building here in suburban Khar on Thursday morning, a civic official said.
There was no report of anyone getting injured, he said.
The fire started in a flat on the fourth floor of Nothan Villa Building on Guru Ganeshwar Marg in Khar (West) around 11 am.
At least eight fire engines, water tankers, ambulances and other fire-fighting equipment reached the spot and fire fighting is on, the officer said.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, he added.
